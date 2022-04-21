U.S. attorney general says Honduras' Hernandez operated a 'narco-state'

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez operated the Central American country as a "narco-state" in announcing drug trafficking and weapons charges against Hernandez.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

