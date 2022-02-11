U.S. consumer agency schedules meeting on drug prices

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission will consider at its upcoming meeting new orders for large pharmacies to study how competition is affected by contracts, reimbursements and other issues affecting prescription drug prices, the agency said on Thursday.

The commission is expected to take public comment and vote on the issue during its Feb. 17 meeting, the FTC said in a written statement.

President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday promoted his plan to bring down the cost of prescription drugs on a day when government data for January showed consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain in 40 years. read more

Biden's proposal would give the federal government’s Medicare program for seniors authorization to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.