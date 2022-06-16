U.S. Copyright Office's new small-claims court opens for business

The Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are seen at sunset from inside the memorial, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Summary Board meant to be more efficient way for creators to resolve disputes

Supporters say board strengthens rights, detractors fear effect on artists

(Reuters) - The U.S. Copyright Office's Copyright Claims Board, a new tribunal for copyright holders seeking to collect up to $30,000 in damages, said on Thursday that it has officially begun taking cases.

Congress passed the law establishing the board in 2020, aiming to create a cheaper and quicker way for creators to resolve copyright disputes.

Parties with or without legal training can bring claims before the board for an initial $40 fee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The CCB has been designed to be user-friendly and will contribute to the Office's goal of Copyright for All, which aims to make the copyright system as understandable and accessible to as many members of the public as possible," Copyright Office head Shira Perlmutter said in a statement.

The board will hear infringement claims as well as disputes related to takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. It also allows accused infringers to opt out of the proceedings.

A coalition of music-industry groups including the Recording Industry of America and the National Music Publishers' Association said when the board was established that the CCB would "strengthen creators’ ability to protect their works against infringement online and promote a safer, fairer digital environment."

However, the CCB has drawn opposition from some public-interest groups including the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Public Knowledge. The groups said the board could give so-called copyright trolls a new way to target artists and average internet users.

Public Knowledge said after the law's passage that the board could "bankrupt individual artists and creators while letting corporations and sophisticated mass infringers off the hook entirely."

Read more:

Copyright Office requests comment on new small-claims tribunal

U.S. House votes in favor of copyright small claims court bill

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.