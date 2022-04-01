U.S court asked to approve $165 mln capacitor antitrust settlement

Summary

(Reuters) - A California federal judge was asked on Thursday to approve $165 million in new settlement agreements with the makers of an electronic component to resolve civil price-fixing claims.

Plaintiffs' lawyers representing direct purchasers said in a court filing that Nippon Chemi-Con Corp and United Chemi-Con Inc agreed to pay $160 million, and Matsuo Electric Co Ltd will pay $5 million, to resolve claims that they conspired to fix the prices of certain capacitors. Such components regulate currents in televisions, office equipment, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The settlement plan was first announced in December on the eve of closing arguments in the companies' trial in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. U.S. District Judge James Donato will consider the proposed settlement at a hearing on May 5.

The new deals, adding to earlier settlements with other companies in the litigation, push the total amount of payments for direct purchase class members to more than $604 million.

Lead counsel for the direct purchaser plaintiffs, Joseph Saveri of San Francisco's Joseph Saveri Law Firm, did not immediately comment on Friday about the settlement.

A lawyer for the Japanese company Nippon Chemi-Con, Joseph Bial of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, did not return a message on Friday seeking comment. Illinois-based United Chemi-Con is a subsidiary of Nippon Chemi-Con. Matsuo's lawyers at Morrison & Foerster declined to comment.

The plaintiffs' lawyers said the alleged price-fixing conspiracy started in 2002 and ran for more than a decade. They claimed in court filings that the conspiracy to fix prices of capacitors in the United States cost direct-purchase class members more than $400 million in overcharges.

Matsuo and Nippon Chemi-Con were among the alleged co-conspirator companies that the U.S. Justice Department charged in a criminal price-fixing conspiracy. Nippon Chemi-Con pleaded guilty and was ordered in 2018 to pay $60 million. Matsuo, which also pleaded guilty, paid a $4 million fine.

Saveri said he would ask the court to award $66 million in attorneys' fees, which if granted would put overall compensation, based on earlier settlements, at $187 million.

The case is In re Capacitors Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 3:17-md-02801-JD.

For direct purchasers: Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Nippon Chemi-Con: Joseph Bial of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Matsuo: Bonnie Lau of Morrison & Foerster

