US court asked to block lithium exploration project in Nevada

Summary Mining could harm endangered species, habitat

Groups say exploration will begin in August

July 18 (Reuters) - Conservation groups have asked a U.S. court to block federal approvals allowing Canadian mining company Rover Metals Corp. to explore parts of western Nevada for lithium, arguing drilling will permanently harm ecosystems endangered species rely upon.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Amargosa Conservancy filed a motion for a preliminary injunction late Monday in Nevada federal court. They said stopping Rover from starting its search for lithium is necessary to avoid irreparable harm to the desert landscape, and groundwater on which endangered fish, wild flowers and sheep rely in the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The groups said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in April gave Rover permission to explore within an approximately 6000-acre project area near the refuge without any review of likely environmental harms, in violation of laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and mining regulations.

The bureau's approvals allow Rover to drill at 30 locations where it hopes to find lithium, a key component to build electric vehicle batteries.

The groups said they need the injunction even though BLM told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this month that drilling is on hold until an environmental review is conducted.

BLM declined on Tuesday to comment on the groups' bid for a preliminary injunction or to confirm the Review-Journal report.

A representative for Rover Metals, which is not named as a party to the lawsuit, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rover said in April the project is a "well-timed, low cost" project located in a lithium mining hot spot.

The conservation groups first sued BLM, which is part of the Interior Department, on July 7 and claim drilling and other exploration processes are slated to start as soon as August 1.

They want the court to force BLM to conduct a thorough environmental review, including by consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding impacts to endangered species.

The case is the Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Debra Haaland et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, case No. 2:23-cv-1049.

For the conservation groups: Scott Lake of the Center for Biological Diversity and Roger Flynn of the Western Mining Action Project.

For BLM: Shannon Boylan of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Read More:

Reporting by Clark Mindock

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.