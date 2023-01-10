U.S. court denies Sandoz challenge to Sanofi MS drug exclusivity

Summary

(Reuters) - A Washington, D.C. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc that could have given it the sole right to make a generic version of Sanofi S.A.'s blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Aubagio for several months.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's initial decision to deny a challenge by Sandoz and grant Sanofi the exclusive right to market Aubagio.

Representatives for the companies and the FDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sanofi sold more than 1.9 billion euros worth of Aubagio worldwide in 2021, according to a company report. The company said it settled disputes with 20 generic drugmakers in 2017 and granted them licenses to sell generic Aubagio starting this March.

Sandoz would have had the sole right to market generic Aubagio for 180 days if its appeal had succeeded.

Federal generic-drug law allows a brand-name drugmaker to sell a drug exclusively for a period of time if none of its active ingredients have already been approved by the FDA.

Sandoz said molecules in Sanofi's earlier arthritis drug Arava break down into Aubagio's active ingredient teriflunomide when the drug is made and stored, arguing that the FDA had approved teriflunomide when it approved Arava.

The FDA and a Washington federal court both ruled against Sanofi. The D.C. Circuit agreed Tuesday, finding teriflunomide had not previously been approved because it was "only an impurity" in Arava.

Novartis announced plans to spin off Sandoz into a separate company last August.

The case is Sandoz Inc v. Becerra, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 22-5202.

For Sandoz: William Jay of Goodwin Procter

For the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Steven Hazel of the U.S. Department of Justice











