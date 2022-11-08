U.S. court leery of Uber drivers' bid to avoid arbitration

Summary

Summary Law firms Drivers claim interstate trips exempt them from arbitration

But vast majority of trips are local, judges say

Issue crucial to keeping class action lawsuits in court















(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc appeared to have the upper hand on Tuesday in convincing a U.S. appeals court that its drivers are not engaged in interstate commerce and so must arbitrate their wage claims against the ride-hailing company.

Two of the three judges on a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Philadelphia seemed skeptical of claims by a group of Uber drivers that crossing state lines was a central part of their job.

The Federal Arbitration Act requires the enforcement of agreements to bring employment-related disputes in arbitration rather than court, but exempts transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. A majority of private-sector U.S. workers, and most Uber drivers, have signed such agreements.

The question of whether the exemption applies to Uber and other gig drivers is crucial, because it determines whether they can bring large-scale class action lawsuits or must individually arbitrate legal claims, which is often impractical because of the small sums at stake in individual cases.

3rd Circuit Judges Kent Jordan and Marjorie Rendell both noted at Tuesday's arguments that discovery in the case had shown that Uber drivers cross state lines only 2.5% of the time.

"These are fundamentally and by an enormously large margin local trips," Jordan said to Justin Swidler, a lawyer for the drivers.

Swidler told the panel that about one-third of Uber drivers cross states lines at some point, and that interstate trips are much more common for drivers who work for the company for a long period of time.

Uber's argument, he said, "is akin to saying the U.S. highway system is not interstate because most individuals who get on the highway are not taking interstate trips."

The drivers are seeking to revive a lawsuit claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees and are owed overtime pay and reimbursements for work-related expenses.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey sent their claims to arbitration last year. She said that even when Uber drivers cross state borders, they do not cover large distances and their work is inherently local.

The 1st and 9th Circuits in cases involving Uber and its top rival, Lyft Inc, ruled last year that drivers who work for the companies do not qualify for the FAA exemption.

Most federal judges to consider the issue have ruled the same way. The U.S. Supreme Court in June said the exemption applied to Southwest Airlines baggage handlers, but has not considered how it applies to drivers carrying passengers.

Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, who represents Uber, urged the 3rd Circuit panel to join the 1st and 9th Circuits on Tuesday.

Evangelis said the average Uber trip is six miles, and even when drivers cross state lines or pick up passengers at airports, the interstate nature of those trips is incidental.

The 3rd Circuit panel includes Circuit Judge Anthony Scirica, who did not speak during Tuesday's arguments.

The case is Singh v. Uber Technologies Inc, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-3234.

For the drivers: Matthew Miller and Justin Swidler of Swartz Swidler; and Roosevelt Nesmith of The Law Office of Roosevelt Nesmith

For Uber: Theane Evangelis of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

