U.S. to discuss resolution of charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou--filing

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, Canada, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said it will appear in Brooklyn federal court to discuss a resolution of charges against Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, according to a Friday court filing.

Federal prosecutors will make an appearance on Friday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly.