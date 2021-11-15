Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

U.S. DOJ says federal jury convicts Naval flight officer of firearms conspiracy

Nov 15 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Florida convicted a naval flight officer of firearms conspiracy and lying during a security clearance background investigation, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The defendant Fan Yang, 36, of Jacksonville, was found guilty of conspiring with his co-defendants Ge Songtao, 51, of Nanjing, China, and Yang Yang, 36, of Jacksonville, to violate U.S. firearms laws, the DOJ said in a statement. According to evidence presented at trial, Yang is a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, trained in anti-submarine warfare.

