U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Moldova, Romania to see Ukraine refugee efforts

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania this weekend to see efforts to help refugees arriving from Ukraine, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the United Nations more than 600,000 Ukranians have fled to Romania and another 388,000 to Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia says it is carrying out a "special military operation" that aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Gareth Jones

