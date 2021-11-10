U.S. FTC approves ANI deal to buy Novitium, with conditions

Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Specialty pharmacy company ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP.O) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Novitium Pharma LLC on condition it divest rights or assets related to two generic medicines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The companies, which announced their $210 million deal in March, agreed to sell ANI's development rights to generic sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim oral suspension, a combination of antibiotics, and assets related to generic dexamethasone, used to treat inflammation and arthritis.

ANI already sells the antibiotic and is well-positioned to sell the anti-inflammatory while Novitium is a potential seller of both.

"Preserving the potential for entry ensures that the merged firm does not kill off ongoing product development efforts that could cause prices for its products to go down," said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, in a statement.