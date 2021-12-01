U.S. House approves bipartisan judicial financial disclosure bill

The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 422-4 in favor of a bipartisan bill imposing more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal district and appellate court judges.

The Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act would set a 45-day window for judges to report stock trades of more than $1,000 and also require the judiciary to post disclosure forms online.

The proposed reforms follow a Wall Street Journal report in September that revealed 131 judges had failed to recuse themselves in hundreds of cases since 2010 involving companies in which they or a family member had a financial interest.

"This legislation makes incremental but necessary progress toward accountability by building on federal statutes that already prohibit judges from deciding cases in which they have a personal financial stake in the outcome," Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, chairman of the judiciary committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's policy-making body, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Elrod, chair of the federal judiciary's ethics committee, told House lawmakers in October the judiciary was "slowly and cautiously" moving to make improvements to the disclosure process.

Elrod acknowledged at the hearing it can take "too long" to publicly release judicial financial disclosures.

Requests for copies of judges' financial disclosure forms can take months to fulfill, and the administrative office does not post the records online. Financial disclosure forms for members of Congress and certain federal agency leaders are available on government websites.

The legislation requires the judiciary's administrative office to create a searchable, publicly accessible online database of judicial financial disclosure forms.

A companion bill was introduced in the Senate on Oct. 25 but has not received a committee vote. Introducing the measure, Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said "this legislation would subject federal judges to the same disclosure requirements of other federal officials."

U.S. House panel advances bipartisan judicial stock disclosures bill

Judiciary plans new financial disclosure system to identify conflicts