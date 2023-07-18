US judge rejects $45 mln award to CareDx in Natera false ads case

Summary

Court upholds verdict that Natera was liable for false ads

(Reuters) - A Delaware federal judge on Monday threw out a $45 million damages award for genetic testing company CareDx (CDNA.O) in a false-advertising case against rival Natera (NTRA.O).

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly said the jury award was unjustified because there was no evidence that Natera's allegedly misleading advertisements about its Prospera tests for kidney-transplant patients deceived customers.

Connolly upheld the jury's holding that Natera was liable for false advertising, rejecting Natera's challenge to the jury's findings that its ads were literally false.

CareDx said in a statement on Monday that it intends to appeal Connolly's ruling on damages, but applauded his decision to uphold the false-advertising verdict.

Natera described the decision as a victory in a statement on Monday.

CareDx alleged in 2019 that Natera used the results of a flawed clinical trial to make misleading statements about the effectiveness of Prospera, a test used to assess the risk that a person's body will reject a kidney transplant. CareDx said Natera misused the results to falsely advertise that its test was more effective than CareDx's competing AlloSure test.

The case had spun off from a related patent lawsuit that CareDx filed against Natera the same year.

A jury awarded CareDx $44.9 million on its false advertising and unfair competition claims last year. But Connolly said on Monday that the damages evidence presented at the trial was insufficient, calling testimony that CareDx cited to support the award "vague, conclusory, and hearsay-riddled."

Connolly also threw out the jury's decision that Natera competed with CareDx unfairly.

The case is CareDx Inc v. Natera Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:19-cv-00662.

For CareDx: Ed Reines of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For Natera: Kristen Achterhof, Christina Costley and Bruce Vanyo of Katten Muchin Rosenman

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

