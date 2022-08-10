U.S. judge says Quinn Emanuel can sue high-profile Honduran clan over unpaid fees

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Follow

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday that Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan can proceed with a lawsuit to recoup $1.4 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees from members of one of the wealthiest and politically connected families in Honduras.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Tuesday refused to dismiss it, finding the allegations sufficient to keep the case on track for now.

The firm claims it was never fully paid for its work defending members of the Rosenthal-Hidalgo family after they were targeted by the U.S. government for alleged connections to the Honduran drug-trafficking ring known as Cachiros.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lawyers for the defendants did not respond to requests for comment on the ruling. A spokesperson for Quinn Emanuel could not immediately be reached.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan indicted Jaime Rosenthal Oliva, a former vice president of Honduras, and his eldest son, Yani Benjamin Rosenthal Hidalgo, on money laundering charges in 2015.

Quinn Emanuel in its lawsuit said its work helped avoid a longer sentence for Yani Rosenthal, who was eventually sentenced to 36 months in U.S. prison. Jaime Rosenthal remained at-large on the money-laundering charges until his death in 2019.

The U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned Jaime and Yani Rosenthal and a Panamanian company the family owns, Inversiones Continental (Panama) SA, and its subsidiaries. ICP and its companies began to collapse under the sanctions, according to Quinn Emanuel.

The firm said its work for the Rosenthal-Hidalgos stopped other family-controlled entities from being sanctioned by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control and secured ICP's removal from the sanctions list.

Quinn Emanuel's 2019 lawsuit names as defendants Jaime Rosenthal's children — Patricia, Carlos and Cesar — and multiple companies they controlled, including Bus-Comm Inc, Cable Color SA de CV, Crediflash LLC, Fondo de Inversiones SA, and Prestadito de Costa Rica SA.

It said it stopped representing the Rosenthal-Hidalgo family in April 2016 after it stopped receiving payments. The firm said that by February 2018, "it became clear defendants had misrepresented ... their intention to pay."

The defendants in their motion to dismiss said they never signed any engagement letters with Quinn Emanuel, and that the firm's complaint does not specify its individual clients within the family.

The case is Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP v. Rosenthal-Hidalgo, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:19-cv-01331

For Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan: David Needham and Meghan McCaffrey of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Adela Patricia Rosenthal-Hidalgo, Cable Color, Carlos Jose Rosenthal Hidalgo, Cesar Augusto Rosenthal Hidalgo, Fondo de Inversiones and Prestadito de Costa Rica: David Harris of the Law Office of David S. Harris

For Bus-Comm Inc: Jose Teurbe-Tolon of Xander Law Group; and Victor Rocha of the Law Offices of Victor E. Rocha

For Crediflash: Jose Teurbe-Tolon of Xander Law Group; and Victor Rocha of the Law Offices of Victor E. Rocha; and Luis Fernandez of the Law Offices of Luis Fernandez

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.