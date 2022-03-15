U.S. judiciary approves automating release of judges' financial disclosure reports

"In God We Trust" is inscribed above the judge's chair in Part 31, Room 1333 of the New York State Supreme Court. REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Judicial Conference authorizes changes to judges' financial disclosure report system

Judicial Conference also amends conflict screening policy

(Reuters) - The federal judiciary's policymaking body on Tuesday approved automating the release of judges' financial disclosure reports and a revamp to its policies for screening for conflicts as Congress mulls whether to approve even stiffer requirements.

The Judicial Conference of the United States' action comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report in September finding that more than 130 judges had failed to recuse themselves from cases involving companies in which they or their family members owned stock.

Judges' disclosure reports are filed annually by May. But requests by litigants or members of the public to review them are sent to judges themselves to decide if anything needs to be redacted and can take months or longer to fulfill.

During a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the Judicial Conference authorized the online release of judges' certified financial disclosure reports in a way that the judiciary said would allow them to be immediately accessed.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, the chair of the Judicial Conference's executive committee, said under the new procedure, judges would seek redactions when their reports are first filed, not later.

She said that means the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, "will have the ability to post those financial disclosure reports immediately without requesting redaction from the judge."

The Judicial Conference also amended its mandatory conflict-screening policy to include a statement saying it applies to financial conflicts and adopted a model certification statement that judges would sign twice or more a year confirming they reviewed their households' financial holdings.

How quickly financial disclosure reports could be released remains in question, though, as the judiciary has yet to complete development of a new electronic system to process them.

David Sellers, a spokesman for the Administrative Office, said many issues regarding its implementation remain to be discussed and that he would be "surprised" if it is ready for this May's reports.

Gabe Roth, executive director of the judicial reform advocacy group Fix the Court, said the suggestion that it could take more time for the judiciary to implement the changes shows the need for Congressional action to "hasten greater transparency."

He cited the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act, a bill the U.S. Senate passed last month that would establish a 45-day window for judges to report stock trades of more than $1,000 and require the judiciary to post disclosure forms online.

The bill now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives, which approved a companion bill in December with some differences.

