U.S. judiciary expects to keep operating for 2 weeks in case of government shutdown

Summary Federal judiciary retains some ability to remain open, avoid furloughs

Judiciary in past has relied on fee balances, other funds

(Reuters) - The federal courts should be able to sustain operations for about two weeks should Congress fail to pass legislation by Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown, the chair of the judiciary's policymaking body said on Tuesday.

Barring a still-elusive political deal in Congress, funding for most federal agencies will expire at midnight on Thursday. Many government functions would grind to a halt on Friday in the second federal shutdown in three years.

As in past shutdowns, though, the federal judiciary retains some ability to remain open and avoid furloughs by using court fee balances and other funds not dependent on Congress appropriating new funding.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, the chair of the executive committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference, which sets policy for the judiciary, said the potential government shutdown was briefly discussed during the body's meeting on Tuesday.

"The judiciary will not shut down, and judicial employees will report to work on Friday," she told reporters afterwards. "If we have a lapse in appropriations, we should be able to sustain operations for approximately two weeks."

Eagan, who is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, added that after that time, more advice would be needed on next steps from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative agency.

The last partial shutdown occurred during the Trump administration and ran from midnight on Dec. 22, 2018 until Jan. 25, 2019. The 35-day shutdown was the longest in U.S. history.

Initially during that shutdown, the judiciary estimated it could only sustain operations for three weeks. But, it continued to operate throughout it after determining it had funds available through January by delaying or deferring non-critical costs, including new hires, non-case related travel and certain contracts.

In the executive branch, federal workers including those in law enforcement can stay on the job if being away puts lives or property at risk. But many would have to work without being paid until funding is approved. Those in less critical roles will be furloughed if the government shuts down.