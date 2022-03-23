U.S. jury finds former Boeing 737 MAX pilot not guilty in fraud case

A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

March 23 (Reuters) - A jury in Texas on Wednesday found a former chief technical pilot for Boeing (BA.N) accused of deceiving federal regulators evaluating the company's 737 MAX jet not guilty, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Northern Texas said.

Former Boeing pilot Mark Forkner was indicted in October on charges of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing.

The government alleged Forkner deceived the Federal Aviation Administration during its evaluation and certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

