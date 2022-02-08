U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families bid over plea deal

Companies Boeing Co The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposes a legal bid by families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to publicly declare the government violated their rights when it struck a plea deal with Boeing (BA.N) in January 2021.

The Justice Department said in a court filing it opposed the request but "nevertheless, the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims’ beneficiaries before entering into" the Boeing deferred prosecution agreement "even though it had no legal obligation to do."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.