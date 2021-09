Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday challenged a Texas state law in federal court, after President Joe Biden vowed to oppose the state's newly enacted abortion ban.

The full details of the lawsuit were not immediately available in a court filing system.