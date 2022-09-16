U.S. Justice Dept. sues Williams & Connolly partner in $7 mln tax case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Department of Justice (DOJ) logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference to discuss alleged fraud by Russian Diplomats in New York December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Complaint alleges Robert Shaughnessy and family "neglected or refused to make full payment"

Law firm not a party in the litigation

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued a Williams & Connolly partner and a family member on Thursday in federal court, seeking nearly $7 million in alleged unpaid federal income taxes from as far back as 2001.

The civil complaint against firm litigator Robert Shaughnessy and Susan Shaughnessy alleged an outstanding tax balance of $6.98 million. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, did not identify the nature of the Shaughnessys' relationship other than stating they live together at a house in Washington, D.C.

"Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments … [the defendants] have neglected or refused to make full payment of those assessments to the United States," the complaint alleged.

Robert and Susan Shaughnessy did not return phone and email messages on Friday seeking comment. A defense lawyer had not yet appeared in the case.

A representative from Williams & Connolly on Friday declined to comment.

The Justice Department also declined to comment.

Williams & Connolly is a 300-plus lawyer litigation firm based in Washington, D.C. The firm is not named in the DOJ's lawsuit and is not a party in the case.

U.S. campaign finance records show Robert Shaughnessy living at the address the DOJ identified in its lawsuit and also working at Williams & Connolly.

Shaughnessy joined the firm in 1988 and became a partner in 1996, according to his attorney biography posted online there. The page said he has worked on class actions, product liability, commercial torts and other matters.

Shaughnessy's law firm clients have included chemicals companies Daikin America Inc and Chemguard Inc, and agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer AG, according to a Reuters review of U.S. court filings.

Partners at Williams & Connolly can earn more than $2 million annually, according to an ethics form that a nominee to a U.S. court recently filed as part of the confirmation proceedings.

DOJ tax division attorneys reported collecting $351 million last year "in taxes, interest, and penalties from unpaid taxes the IRS referred to DOJ after it was unable to collect the debt using its administrative authorities," according to department data.

The case is United States v. Robert Shaughnessy and Susan Shaughnessy, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-02811.

For U.S.: Emily Miller of the Justice Department

For defendants: No appearance yet

