U.S. law firm Winston & Strawn hires London restructuring head

(Reuters) - Winston & Strawn has hired partner Paul Fleming to lead its restructuring and insolvency practice in London, the firm said Tuesday.

Fleming focuses on accountancy firms and multinational financial services companies, Winston & Strawn said.

He practiced at London-headquartered Addleshaw Goddard as a partner for over three years until December 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he joined Dechert in 2016.

Fleming started his career with DLA Piper, where he worked for two decades, the profile said.

The expansion of Winston & Strawn's London restructuring and insolvency practice is well timed given current market conditions, Fleming said in a statement.

The Chicago-founded firm's London office had lost finance partner Monica Barton to White & Case in May 2022.

Addleshaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fleming’s departure.











