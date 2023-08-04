US legal jobs declined in July, Labor Dept says

Businessmen walk through a business complex in Tokyo January 11, 2011. Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.4 points in November from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, up for the first time in three months. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao (JAPAN - Tags: EMPLOYMENT BUSINESS POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. legal services sector lost 1,200 jobs in July, new Labor Department data showed on Friday, as scattered layoffs continued this week at large U.S. law firms.

Legal sector jobs totaled 1,182,500 last month, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The count includes a range of legal workers, including paralegals and assistants, but the majority are lawyers, Labor Department figures show.

Friday's jobs report also adjusted downward its initial projection for legal sector employment in June, which it had pegged as nearing a historic high that was reached last summer. June's numbers were revised from 1,185,100 jobs to 1,183,700 jobs.

At least two large U.S. law firms – Katten Muchin Rosenman and Armstrong Teasdale – said this week that they are laying off lawyers and professional staff in the wake of reduced demand.

Katten, a Chicago-founded firm with around 700 lawyers, said it parted ways with less than 5% of its lawyers and staff. Armstrong, which has 800 lawyers, said it was laying off about 3% of its lawyers and 6% of its staff.

Those layoffs followed similar cuts at more than a dozen other large law firms since November.

The broader U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

Reporting by David Thomas

