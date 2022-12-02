U.S. legal jobs inched up in November amid demand slowdown

Law firms Cooley LLP Follow















(Reuters) - The legal services sector saw relatively flat job growth in November, adding 800 jobs but still lagging behind the employment highs the industry reached over the summer, new Labor Department figures show.

Legal sector jobs totaled 1,183,200 last month, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This count includes lawyers, paralegals and other legal professionals. The legal sector reached a historic high of 1,188,000 jobs in July.

"What I think you’re seeing over all is uncertainty about the future, relative caution, but no panic," said John Cashman, president of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa.

November's gains likely do not signal a rebound, Cashman said, calling the legal market "relatively flat."

Across U.S. industries, November's job report was higher than predicted, renewing fears among investors that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates in an effort to get inflation under control.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000, above expectations, and wage growth accelerated even as recession concerns increase, according to the Labor Department.

Since the summer, the U.S. legal services sector has generally had more total jobs than it had in 2007, shortly before the Great Recession, according to Labor Department data.

U.S. law firms went on a hiring spree last year to keep up with record-breaking global M&A activity that topped $5.9 trillion in deals. But many firms are now overstaffed as transactional work has slowed in 2022 and demand for legal services has dropped overall, Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group found last month.

Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley cited sluggish demand and "substantially overbuilt" practices when it said earlier this week that it was laying off 150 U.S. employees, including 78 lawyers.

"Simply put, we hired more talent than we can reasonably develop, train and deploy against current and anticipated client demand," Joe Conroy, Cooley's chairman and CEO, said in a firmwide email.

