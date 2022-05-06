U.S. legal jobs ticked up in April nearing historic sector high

Summary

Summary Law firms Sector totaled 1,177,900 jobs last month, adding 4,700

(Reuters) - New data from the Labor Department shows the legal sector added 4,700 jobs in April, in what's largely been a trend of monthly growth since May 2020.

Sector jobs totaled 1,177,900 last month, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The figure is approaching the historic high of 1,179,500 jobs the legal sector reached in May 2007, shortly before the Great Recession hit, leading to industry layoffs.

The April jobs increase follows two months of slight dips, the data showed. The legal services job count includes lawyers, paralegals and other legal professionals.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been high demand for law firms' services, driving them to hire more lawyers to keep up with corporate clients.

The legal industry "continues to generate substantial work, [and] law firms have never been busier," said John Cashman, president of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa.

Legal jobs numbers decreased briefly following the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, before trending back upwards.

Cashman said there has been "some slowdown" in transactional work for law firms, which had reached record highs in 2021. But he said litigation and real estate are among the areas also keeping firms busy.

The talent market is "not quite as hot as it was at the end of '21. But it's still pretty robust," he said.

Law firms could face more economic headwinds in the coming months.

Industry experts have predicted slower overall growth for firms in 2022 and cited direct expenses such as rising attorney compensation as a potential drag on their bottom lines.

