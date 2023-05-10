US Patent Office retaliated against whistleblowing judge, panel rules

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal unlawfully retaliated against one of its own judges for claiming his colleagues improperly added judges to a panel in a patent dispute between Nike Inc and Adidas AG, a watchdog agency has preliminarily ruled.

The U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, which hears grievance cases involving federal employees, said last week that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board must reinstate Michael Fitzpatrick to its patent review panels after board officials removed him five years ago.

The MSPB said the board had a motive to retaliate against Fitzpatrick because his disclosure of the "surreptitious panel stacking" risked embarrassing the office. The decision did not suggest the outcome of the patent review was affected.

The proceeding was one of several now-settled patent disputes between Nike and Adidas. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

The ruling follows a government report last year that PTO officials had improperly influenced decisions made by PTAB judges for years.

Fitzpatrick's attorney John Abramic of Steptoe & Johnson said Wednesday that the decision suggests that the earlier report may be the "tip of the iceberg," and "raises serious questions" about how the PTO has addressed it.

A PTO spokesperson declined to comment on the decision.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board hears challenges to the validity of issued patents in proceedings called inter partes reviews. Fitzpatrick sat on a three-judge IPR panel that in 2014 invalidated parts of Nike's patent.

According to the MSPB's ruling, a committee of PTAB judges expanded the Nike-Adidas panel in 2016, adding the board's chief and deputy chief judges after a U.S. appeals court sent the dispute back for the board to reconsider. Fitzpatrick wrote in a proposed concurrence in 2018 that expanding the panel and failing to inform the companies about it violated federal law.

Fitzpatrick's supervisor told him information about the panel expansion in his opinion was confidential. Later, the PTAB's then-chief judge told the panel that the expansion was "completely legal" and that Fitzpatrick's opinion discussing it would not be published.

Fitzpatrick responded in May 2018 that "preventing me from issuing an opinion explaining my legal reasoning is not a legitimate use of any authority you may have," according to the MSPB. He was told later that month that he was being removed from all of his inter partes review panels based on performance issues.

The chief judge "unexpanded" the panel the next month without telling the companies it had been expanded, the MSPB said. The reconstituted three-judge panel issued another ruling against Nike's patent later that year.

The MSPB found that the performance concerns leveled against Fitzpatrick were "contrived," and that he "had a reasonable basis to believe that management officials abused their authority" and violated Nike and Adidas' due process rights.

It also agreed with Fitzpatrick that the PTO had misled the U.S. Supreme Court in a separate case by failing to disclose the expansion of the Nike-Adidas panel when Chief Justice John Roberts raised concerns about expanding such panels "halfway through the proceeding."

The case is Fitzpatrick v. U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board, No. DC-1221-21-0423-W-2.

For Fitzpatrick: John Abramic, Robert Kappers and Christopher Suarez of Steptoe & Johnson

For the Patent and Trademark Office: William Horrigan of the PTO











