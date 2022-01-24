U.S. SEC Chair Gensler maps out potential overhaul to agency's cyber rules

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator is considering extending cyber risk management rules to funds, advisers, and broker-dealers, and beefing up public company disclosures when they experience a breach, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday.

Gary Gensler, in an address to securities industry professionals, mapped out a sweeping overhaul of the agency's cyber rules, including changes and updates on how stock exchanges and clearinghouses mitigate and report on cyber risk under the Regulation "Systems Compliance and Integrity" (SCI) aimed at reducing systems issues and improving resilience.

Gensler added that new cybersecurity rules could extend to registered firms' third-party service providers as well as rule changes to how companies disclose cybersecurity practices and cyber risk, including an update to how they must notify investors when cyber events occur.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.