U.S. securities regulator says it has conducted review into agency control deficiency

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has identified a "control deficiency" that gave enforcement staff access to certain adjudicatory memoranda meant for commission decision-making.

The SEC conducted a review into the deficiency and found that, as it relates to two adjudicatory matters currently in litigation in federal court, agency enforcement staff had access to certain adjudicatory memoranda.

The access did not impact the staff investigating and prosecuting the cases or the Commission's decision-making in the matters, the SEC said in a statement.

