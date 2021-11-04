U.S. securities regulator will fight efforts to 'burn clock' during probes -chair

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will bring enforcement cases more quickly as it takes a more aggressive stance on corporate misconduct, its chairman said on Thursday.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler told a virtual gathering of attorneys and securities experts that he has directed staff to "cut back" on meetings in which company executives and attorneys make their defense to SEC staff during investigations.

The push for tighter timelines is part of a broader SEC effort to beef up enforcement. Foot-dragging is a common defense tactic, according to defense attorneys.

"The defense bar often makes a strategic decision to burn clock," Gensler said in prepared remarks. "We’ve got precious resources, we need to move the docket, and we will be bringing cases expeditiously."

Gensler said the agency would also pursue "high-impact" cases and would be willing to litigate and seek admissions of misconduct by wrongdoers.

Last month, top SEC enforcement officials laid out plans to tighten timelines, reduce defendants' opportunities for meetings and boost accountability by seeking admissions of guilt.

On Thursday, Gensler also signaled that the agency would take a harder line when deciding whether to give companies credit for cooperating with an investigation and consider an entity's entire history of misconduct when weighing how to resolve a probe, in line with policy changes detailed last week by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cooperation that merits credit "means more than doing the bare minimum, like conducting a self-serving, independent investigation," he said.