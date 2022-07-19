U.S. seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers, official says

Lisa Monaco, deputy U.S. attorney general, speaks during the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Police Executives Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, May 6, 2022. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States has seized around $500,000 in ransom paid last year by a hospital in Kansas and others to North Korean cyber attackers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday.

Monaco, speaking at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York, said authorities had returned the stolen funds to victims including the hospital and a medical center in Colorado.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.