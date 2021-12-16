U.S. Senate advances 9th Circuit pick as Schumer readies more judiciary votes

Holly Thomas at her U.S. Senate nomination hearing on Capitol Hill, Oct. 20, 2021. REUTERS via Handout

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced the nomination of Holly Thomas to become the second Black woman to ever serve on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after Republican opposition added an extra hurdle for her to reach a final confirmation vote.

The Senate's 50-46 party-line procedural vote came amid a push by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to secure the confirmation of many of President Joe Biden's outstanding judicial nominees in the final days of 2021.

The vote allowed Thomas' nomination to be discharged from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee after opposition from Republicans who questioned her civil rights advocacy led the panel on Dec. 2 to deadlock 11-11 on whether to advance her nomination toward a vote by the full Senate.

Vice President Kamala Harris in November cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to advance another 9th Circuit pick, Jennifer Sung, after the panel deadlocked on her, too, and senators on the floor split 49-49. The Senate confirmed Sung on Wednesday.

But Harris was not needed for the vote on Thomas in the narrowly divided Senate as four Republicans did not vote. It was unclear when she would receive a final vote.

The Senate has confirmed 31 of Biden's picks so far, surpassing the 18 that former Republican President Donald Trump installed during his first year, according to Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution.

More votes are expected: Schumer late Wednesday moved to cut off debate on 22 executive and judicial branch nominees including 10 for the federal bench who Republicans "pointlessly stalled."

They include another 9th Circuit pick, Gabriel Sanchez.

"We're going to work on getting these nominees confirmed as long as it takes, and we could be back here in the near future doing this whole thing over again," Schumer said.

Thomas has served as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2018 after earlier working at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

She previously also served as special counsel to the New York solicitor general and as deputy director of California's housing and employment agency.

