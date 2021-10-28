U.S. Senate confirms Dellinger to head DOJ office with judicial nominees role

Hampton Dellinger, nominated to serve as the assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, appears before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on July 28, 2021. U.S. Senate/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Hampton Dellinger to lead the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, putting him in a key position that includes advising the Biden administration on federal judicial nominees.

The Senate approved the nomination of the former Boies Schiller Flexner partner on a 53-37 vote. He previously served as North Carolina deputy attorney general and chief legal counsel for the state's governor, Mike Easley.

The 54-year-old is the son of Walter Dellinger, an O'Melveny & Myers partner who held the same position during former President Bill Clinton's administration and went on to become the acting solicitor general.

The Office of Legal Policy develops and implements the Justice Department's policy initiatives, coordinates all regulations from the department and assists in recommending candidates for federal judgeships.

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July, Republicans questioned Dellinger about his past statements in support of abortion rights, criticism of Supreme Court rulings, and his potential role in advancing judicial nominees.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana cited a 2019 tweet in which Dellinger said if "there were no Republican men in elected office, there would be no abortion bans." Kennedy said it suggested anti-abortion lawmakers were "misogynistic."

"Do you believe in God?" Kennedy asked. "Did it ever occur to you that some people may base their position on abortion on their faith?"

Dellinger responded that he appreciated that "people have a different position on abortion."

He said if confirmed to the Justice Department position he would play an important but limited role in analyzing potential nominees' backgrounds and qualifications and that his priority would be to ensure nominees had "integrity."

Dellinger's legal career started with a clerkship on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He went on to work at law firms WilmerHale; Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice (now Womble Bond Dickinson); Robinson Bradshaw; and Boies Schiller.

He joined Boies Schiller in 2013 and left in November 2020, one of dozens of partners to depart from the litigation firm that year, and launched his own firm, the Law Firm of Hampton Dellinger.

