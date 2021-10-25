U.S. Senate confirms voting rights advocate Perez to 2nd Circuit

Myrna Pérez, nominated to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 14, 2021. Picture taken July 14, 2021. U.S. Senate/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to confirm Myrna Perez to serve on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, clearing the way for the voting rights expert to join the New York-based appellate court despite Republican objections to her past advocacy.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 48-43 to approve Perez amid a push by the White House to install more civil rights lawyers to the federal bench and calls by progressives for greater protections for voting rights.

Perez, who has been the director of the voting rights and election program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, was the seventh of President Joe Biden's 13 appellate nominees to win Senate confirmation so far.

Perez did not respond to a request for comment.

Her nomination came at the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who had cited the heightened national focus on voting rights for why her selection was "timely."

Schumer also backed Biden's nomination last month of Dale Ho, the leader of the voting rights project at the American Civil Liberties Union, to serve as a federal district court judge in Manhattan.

Perez, a graduate of Columbia Law School, joined the Brennan Center in 2006 and has been director of its voting rights program since 2019.

At the Brennan Center, Perez advocated against Republican-backed voting restrictions enacted in Georgia and Texas this year that she said "rest on the Big Lie, the disproven notion that there was mass voter fraud in 2020."

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee largely opposed her nomination, with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa calling her "the most outspoken liberal judicial nominee we've seen in this administration."

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in August called her "dangerous" and "radical" as he criticized her advocacy against voter ID laws and other Republican-backed measures.

Perez told the panel in a written submission that she would impartially and objectively follow the law irrespective of her personal views.

In his 53 judicial nominations, Biden has prioritized increasing the personal and professional diversity of the judges on the federal bench. Perez will be the first Latina on the 2nd Circuit since now-Justice Sonia Sotomayor was elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2009.

Biden has nominated two other judges to the 2nd Circuit. The Senate in August confirmed former public defender Eunice Lee to sit on the court, and the Senate Judiciary Committee last week advanced the nomination of Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson.

Two 2nd Circuit judges, U.S. Circuit Judges Jose Cabranes and Rosemary Pooler, recently announced they planned to take senior status, giving Biden a chance to install five of the court's 13 active judges. Six are Republican appointees.

Read more:

U.S. Senate panel advances 2nd Circuit nominee, divides over 9th Circuit pick

New 2nd Circuit vacancies to open, giving Biden room to tilt court

Senate panel advances Myrna Perez, voting rights advocate, for 2nd Cir.