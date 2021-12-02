U.S. Senate panel advances judicial security bill after N.J. attack

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and her husband Mark Anderl speak with senators in a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at safeguarding the security and privacy of federal judges and their families, a bill prompted by a deadly attack last year by a gunman who killed a New Jersey judge's son.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 22-0 to send the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, named for the deceased son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, to the full Senate for its consideration.

Anderl, 20, was killed in an attack at Salas' home in July 2020 that also injured her husband when a disgruntled lawyer came to the family's door posing as a deliveryman.

Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, a lead sponsor of the bill, said the gunman had prior to the shooting compiled a dossier on Salas that included the route she took to work and her home address, information easily found online.

"This security gap needs to be remedied," he said.

A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in July and remains pending.

The legislation would make it illegal for data brokers to knowingly sell, license or purchase the personally identifiable information of federal judges or their immediate family, including addresses, phone numbers and Social Security numbers.

The bill would also allow federal judges to redact personal information displayed on government websites and bars people and businesses from publishing such information online if they have made a written request not to do so.

The publication restrictions contain exemptions for the news media.

The legislation also authorizes the judiciary to pay for security training for judges and their immediate family and allows the U.S. Marshals Service to increase its workforce to help address threats to the judiciary.

The bill advanced after committee members rejected, by a 9-13 vote, an amendment by Republican Senator Tom Cotton to expand the bill's protections to cover other government officials, with some Democrats instead pledging to work with him on separate legislation.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas similarly proposed expanding the bill to cover members of Congress, citing rising threats against them.

Lawmakers in both parties said they would support legislation to more broadly protect government officials, but expressed concerns that expanding the legislation could kill its chances of passage.

Salas, who attended the vote, in a statement urged Congress to swiftly pass the legislation "and ensure that judges can perform their duties without fear, for themselves or their families."

