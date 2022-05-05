1 minute read
U.S. Senate panel passes bill to pressure OPEC oil cartel
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Thursday known as "NOPEC" that could open OPEC oil producers to U.S. lawsuits over price collusion.
The bill, which passed the committee by a tally of 17 to 4, would have to pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.
Reporting by Timothy Gardner
