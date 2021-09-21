U.S. Senate panel to vote on 'venue' bill on Thursday

File photo: The US Capitol in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Thursday on a bill that would allow state attorneys general to choose which court they bring antitrust cases.

Bills to assure that attorneys general can choose their venue were filed after Google (GOOGL.O) asked that Texas' antitrust lawsuit against it to be moved to California. In August, it was moved to the Southern District of New York, where other similar cases were being heard. read more

A companion measure in the U.S. House of Representatives has passed out of committee but has not been considered by the full House.

Texas and nine other states sued the search and advertising company in mid-December, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it dominates all steps in placing digital advertising. Publishers complain that one result has been lower revenues. Google has denied wrongdoing.

A bipartisan group of U.S. state attorneys general sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday urging them to approve the venue bill and others that would tighten antitrust laws aimed at Big Tech companies like Facebook (FB.O) and Google.