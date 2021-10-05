U.S. Senator says SEC, FTC should investigate Facebook whistleblower's claims

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Companies Facebook Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission should investigate claims made by a Facebook (FB.O) whistleblower that the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users.