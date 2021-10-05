Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senator says SEC, FTC should investigate Facebook whistleblower's claims

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday that both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission should investigate claims made by a Facebook (FB.O) whistleblower that the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford
