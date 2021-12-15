Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

U.S. Senator Warren calls on SEC to probe executive pay at oil firms - letter

1 minute read
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate executive pay at large oil firms, including Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), Chevron (CVX.N) , and Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N).

The U.S. oil firms "may be misleading investors and the public about their executive compensation by using loophole-ridden climate metrics tied to CEO pay", Warren said in a letter dated Dec. 14 to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

