U.S. Senator Warren calls on SEC to probe executive pay at oil firms - letter

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate executive pay at large oil firms, including Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), Chevron (CVX.N) , and Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N).

The U.S. oil firms "may be misleading investors and the public about their executive compensation by using loophole-ridden climate metrics tied to CEO pay", Warren said in a letter dated Dec. 14 to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

