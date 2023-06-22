US Senators introduce bills to reform patent laws

Summary One bill seeks to clarify patent eligibility following Supreme Court rulings

Senators also want to change U.S. patent tribunal procedures

June 22 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two new bills on Thursday to clarify standards for patent eligibility and modify procedures for challenging patents at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, both controversial issues in American patent law.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina and Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said in a joint statement that their bill outlining what types of inventions can and cannot be patented would "restore patent eligibility to important inventions across many fields" including artificial intelligence and medical diagnostics.

The legislation is a reintroduction of a bill that Tillis introduced last year. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear several cases delving into the question of what can be patented despite requests from the Biden and Trump administrations and judges on the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to provide more clarity.

The high court last addressed the issue in a 2014 ruling that helped establish a test that critics say has led to unpredictable decisions and the cancellation of valid patents in many fields.

Pharmaceutical companies told the USPTO in 2021 that the state of patent law has discouraged investment in important technologies, while tech companies said the current system safeguards against bad patents.

Tillis and Coons' bill would exclude specific categories from being patentable including mathematical formulas, mental processes, and unmodified natural materials while eliminating "all judicial exceptions to patent eligibility."

The two senators, along with Democratic Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, also announced a separate bill on Thursday to reform the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which hears challenges to patent validity.

Critics of the board say it has been misused by big tech companies and invalidates too many patents, while others consider it an important tool for fighting frivolous lawsuits.

The senators said the bill's reforms would include introducing a new standing requirement for board challenges.

They also said the bill would limit repeat challenges to the same patent and heighten the board's legal standard for cancelling patents.

The bill follows others introduced last year and in 2021 that also sought to reform board procedures.

Earlier bills on patent validity and PTAB reform stalled after being referred to the Senate Judiciary committee.

A spokesperson for the USPTO declined to comment on the bills.

Read more:

U.S. Senate bill would reform patent-eligibility standards

U.S. Senators Leahy, Tillis introduce bill to revamp patent review board

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.