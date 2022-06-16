U.S. Senators Leahy, Tillis introduce bill to revamp patent review board

Summary

(Reuters) - The two ranking members of the U.S. Senate's subcommittee on intellectual property introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday that would make wide ranging reforms to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal that hears challenges to patent validity.

The proposed bill from Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina would modify an internal rule limiting the number of patents the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews, ban serial petitions by patent challengers and cover expenses for some patent owners defending their intellectual property.

Leahy said in a statement that he was "proud to continue the work of ensuring that our patent system reinforces high-quality patents while protecting startups, small businesses and American manufacturers from patents that do not represent true innovation."

Tillis said the bill maintains Trump-era reforms aimed at stopping big tech companies from misusing PTAB challenges while also "preserving the vital role of the PTAB in furthering innovation."

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas also co-sponsored the bill.

The proposal would modify an internal PTO rule that gave PTAB judges more discretion to deny petitions based partly on whether related court litigation is closer to trial. Detractors have said patent plaintiffs misuse the rule by suing in fast-moving federal courts to avoid board review.

The proposed bill would stop the board from denying review based on parallel proceedings.

Leahy and Cornyn introduced separate legislation last year to change the rule. Tillis, who has previously said the rule helped make the board less of a "death squad" for patents, said Thursday that the new bill was a "carefully crafted compromise requiring sacrifices from both sides."

The new bill would also ban petitioners from repeatedly requesting reviews of patents that the board has already reviewed at their request, which the senators said would prevent harassment.

It also prescribes sanctions for parties that offer to sabotage their own cases in exchange for payment, and it would require the PTO to cover expenses for small businesses defending their patents at the board if they have not sued for infringement in court.

