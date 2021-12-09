Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

U.S. SPAC gatekeepers to face tougher disclosure rules around fees, conflicts - SEC Chair

1 minute read
1/2

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that the regulator is considering new disclosure rules around special purpose acquisition companies' (SPAC) fees, projections, dilution, and conflicts.

Gary Gensler, in a keynote address to investor advocates, said the new rules would address concerns about SPAC transitions to initial public offerings by strengthening obligations of 'gatekeepers' who facilitate such fundraising.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul

