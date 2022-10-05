U.S. Supreme Court asked to allow generics of Novartis MS drug Gilenya

Summary

Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharm said blocking generics would cause public harm

HEC asked high court to deny Novartis request to halt appeals court order















(Reuters) - Chinese drugmaker HEC Pharm Co shot back Wednesday at a request by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp to block generic versions of Novartis' blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Gilenya while the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to hear the companies' patent dispute.

Novartis asked the Supreme Court last week to put an order on hold that would have allowed for the generics until the justices rule on the company's planned petition to review the underlying case. H

EC countered Wednesday that the public would be harmed if the justices grant the request by Novartis, which it said makes $3.8 million per day from Gilenya sales in the United States alone.

"If Novartis does not prevail in this Court, it will improperly extract $3.8 million from payors and patients every day its requested stay remains in effect," HEC said. "And not one penny of those improper monopoly revenues will be recoverable from Novartis by anyone."

A spokesperson for Novartis said the company had no comment on HEC's response. HEC and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Novartis reported nearly $2.8 billion in Gilenya sales last year, making it the Swiss company's third-highest-selling drug. Novartis said last month that it expects to lose $300 million in sales for the rest of 2022 if the generics launch.

Novartis sued HEC and several other generic drugmakers for patent infringement in Delaware federal court after they applied for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Gilenya generics. The company settled with some of the drugmakers, allowing for some Gilenya generics before a key patent's 2027 expiration.

The Federal Circuit ruled in June that the patent was invalid. The appeals court was due to issue a mandate Tuesday dissolving an injunction that blocked generic versions of Gilenya.

Chief Justice John Roberts paused the mandate last week "pending further order," and asked for a response from HEC to Novartis' request to keep the mandate on hold.

Novartis told the high court that green-lighting the generics would hurt it in "ways that could be impossible to calculate at an after-the-fact damages trial," and said it was likely to win its planned Supreme Court appeal.

HEC said Novartis' alleged injury would be "readily compensable through money damages," and that Novartis had "little chance" of overturning the Federal Circuit decision.

The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp v. HEC Pharm Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22A272.

For Novartis: William Jay of Goodwin Procter

For HEC: Peter Stris of Stris & Maher

