U.S. Supreme Court to hear case over foreign reach of federal trademark law

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents High court will hear appeal of $114 million award

Petition said courts split on when trademark law applies to actions abroad















(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will review a $114 million win for industrial remote-control maker Hetronic International in a trademark dispute with its former European distributor Abitron Germany GmbH.

The high court will consider the question of when a U.S. company can recover damages for trademark violations based on foreign sales.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hetronic International, an Oklahoma-based subsidiary of Methode Electronics, makes remote-control systems for cranes and other industrial machinery. Hetronic Germany, which Abitron later bought, distributed its products in Europe.

Hetronic sued Abitron and its affiliates in Oklahoma City federal court for making and selling Hetronic-branded products with unauthorized parts. After a jury verdict for Hetronic, the court awarded it $114 million in damages, $90 million of which related to violations of federal trademark law.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the verdict last year despite Abitron's argument that it was a foreign company and the vast majority of the sales were outside of the United States. The appeals court said Abitron's actions still had a substantial effect on U.S. commerce and "diverted tens of millions of dollars of foreign sales from Hetronic that otherwise would have ultimately flowed into the United States."

Abitron told the Supreme Court that the decision "defies basic territoriality principles, contradicts U.S. treaty commitments, threatens international friction, and invites other countries to respond in kind."

Abitron also said federal appeals courts are "badly splintered" on the question of when U.S. trademark law applies to foreign conduct, with at least six different standards in different circuits.

Hetronic responded that Abitron was focused on "trivial differences" among the circuits.

The Biden Administration encouraged the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing the 10th Circuit and others have failed to focus on whether foreign acts are likely to cause consumer confusion in the United States.

The case is Abitron Austria GmbH v. Hetronic International Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1043.

For Abitron: Jeff Lamken of MoloLamken

For Hetronic: Matthew Hellman of Jenner & Block

Read more:

10th Circ affirms Hetronic's $115 million IP award against European distributors

IN BRIEF: Hetronic wins $114 mln verdict in IP fight with ex-distributor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.