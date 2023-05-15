US Supreme Court rejects two appeals over patent eligibility

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear two cases concerning the contentious issue of patent eligibility despite the urging of the Biden Administration to take them up.

The petitions concerned the validity of patents covering a remote-controlled "wearable content player" and a luggage lock with a master key for U.S. Transportation Security Administration employees.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he would have granted both petitions.

Interactive Wearables' content-player patents were invalidated during its lawsuit against Finnish smartwatch maker Polar Electro, while inventor David Tropp's luggage-lock patents were canceled during his infringement case against travel-security company Travel Sentry Inc. The patents were all found to cover patent-ineligible "abstract ideas."

Polar Electro's attorney Anthony Fuga of Holland & Knight said the company was happy with the decision. "To the extent Section 101 patent eligibility should be reviewed, the Court was correct that this case is not the appropriate vehicle," he said.

Travel Sentry's attorney Will Prickett of Seyfarth Shaw said the company was also pleased with the decision not to hear its case.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment. Representatives for Tropp and Interactive Wearables did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Supreme Court last addressed patent eligibility in a 2014 case called Alice Corp v. CLS Bank International that helped establish a two-part eligibility test. The test requires courts to determine if an invention involves an unpatentable abstract idea, natural phenomenon or law of nature - and if so, whether it includes an inventive concept.

Critics have said the standard has caused widespread confusion about what inventions can be legally protected and led to the cancellation of valid patents in many fields.

The justices last year turned away another closely watched patent eligibility case involving an American Axle & Manufacturing Inc driveshaft patent. The Biden Administration had also encouraged the high court to consider that case.

The cases are Interactive Wearables LLC v. Polar Electro Oy, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1281 and Tropp v. Travel Sentry Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-22.

For Interactive Wearables: Andrea Pacelli of King & Wood Mallesons

For Polar: Anthony Fuga of Holland & Knight

For Tropp: Eric White of Mayer Brown

For Travel Sentry: Will Prickett of Seyfarth Shaw

