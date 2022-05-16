USAA wins $218 mln verdict from PNC in mobile-deposit tech trial

The logo above a PNC Bank is shown in Charlotte, North Carolina April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Texas on Friday awarded military-focused financial services company United Services Automobile Association more than $218 million from PNC Bank NA, finding PNC's mobile check-deposit technology violated USAA's patent rights.

The jury said PNC's technology infringed at least one of USAA's four mobile-banking patents, according to a verdict form made public Monday. The jury also said PNC's infringement was willful, allowing U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to potentially multiply the damages owed to USAA.

A PNC spokesperson said in a statement that the bank was disappointed in the verdict but confident it would eventually "prevail as to all of the patents USAA has asserted," citing post-trial motions, the appeals process and an ongoing review of USAA's patents by a U.S. tribunal.

USAA executive Nathan McKinley said in a statement that the verdict "further validates our position that we created mobile deposit capture technology."

San Antonio-based USAA won $300 million from Wells Fargo for infringing related patents in two earlier cases in the same Marshall, Texas court. They settled for an undisclosed amount last year.

USAA said in its 2020 lawsuit against PNC that it developed its "Deposit@Home" technology to let military members overseas deposit checks remotely. It convinced the jury that PNC's mobile deposit feature works in the same way as its patented technology.

The case is United Services Automobile Association v. PNC Bank NA, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:20-cv-00319.

For USAA: Jason Sheasby and Lisa Glasser of Irell & Manella

For PNC: Gregory Stone of Munger, Tolles & Olson; and Gregory Lantier of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

