USPS doesn't have to exempt carrier who won't deliver packages on Sunday

A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail delivery truck is seen in Queens, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Exempting postal carrier from Sunday shifts would burden other workers, appeals court affirms

Dissenting judge said extent of burden on the Postal Service was unclear

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was not required to exempt a mail carrier from delivering Amazon packages on Sundays, when he observes the Sabbath, and dismissed his religious discrimination claims.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the accommodation sought by Gerald Groff, a former rural mail carrier in Pennsylvania, would have placed an undue hardship on USPS by straining the agency's resources and forcing his coworkers to take on more shifts.

Groff quit his job in 2019 after his supervisors refused to give him a blanket exemption from working on Sundays, according to court filings. He accused USPS of violating federal anti-discrimination law by failing to accommodate his religious practice.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Postal Service and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did a lawyer for Groff.

Wednesday's ruling affirmed a 2021 decision by a Pennsylvania federal judge dismissing Groff's lawsuit.

The 3rd Circuit said USPS made an effort to accommodate Groff by allowing him to swap shifts with coworkers. And it was not unreasonable for the agency to require Groff to work when a swap was not possible, because Sunday deliveries for Amazon made up a large share of the workload at the post office where he was based, the court said.

Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman dissented, saying it was unclear whether exempting Groff from Sunday shifts would cause an undue hardship and the case should be remanded to the district court for further proceedings.

Federal law "requires USPS to show how Groff’s accommodation would harm its 'business,' not Groff’s coworkers," Hardiman wrote.

The case is Groff v. DeJoy, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1900.

For Groff: Christopher Tutunjian of Baker Botts

For the Postal Service: Veronica Finkelstein of the U.S. Department of Justice

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.