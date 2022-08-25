Utah challenges Bears Ears Monument, Grand Staircase restoration

Highway 95 runs through Bears Ears National Monument in the Four Corners region, in Utah, U.S. May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Biden administration's expansion reversed a Trump-era rollback that opened land to mining

(Reuters) - The state of Utah claims the Biden administration overstepped its authority when restoring the Obama-era boundaries of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, which the Trump administration shrunk to allow mineral exploration and cattle grazing.

Utah and two state counties said Wednesday that presidents are only allowed to establish nationally protected monuments on the “smallest area” needed to preserve landmarks and structures of historic and cultural value, but the Biden administration’s move far exceeds that mandate.

Noting that the monuments together cover 3.23 million acres of land, the state asked the court to declare the administration's designation an overstep of authority under the National Monuments and Antiquities Act. Allowing the designation to remain would “stifle local economic activity, impact local culture and tradition, lock up potentially critical minerals, destroy jobs” and impose costly regulatory burdens on local governments, the complaint said.

In a joint statement, elected leaders from Utah including Governor Spencer Cox and U.S. Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, added they believe the monument designations would attract visitors who might damage the lands.

“The vast size of the expanded Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments draws unmanageable visitation levels to these lands without providing any of the tools necessary to adequately conserve and protect these resources,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Interior Department declined to comment.

The Biden administration expanded the monument designations in October 2021, reversing a 2017 Trump decision that reduced the area and made it available for potential development. The latest boundaries are slightly larger than the original designation during the Obama administration.

National monument designations provide general protections for historic places and structures, though the restrictions don't impact existing mineral leases and private property.

The Trump administration’s decision was met with legal challenges from conservation groups as well as Native American tribes, who argued the smaller footprint of the monuments would invite uranium mining on lands sacred to them.

The case is Garfield County Utah et al. v. Joseph R. Biden et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, No. 4:22-cv-00059.

For the state: Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak and Assistant Utah Attorney General Anthony Rampton, and Tyler Green of Consovoy McCarthy

For the U.S. government: No information available

