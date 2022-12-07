Value Drug's subpoenas against Amneal's ex-lawyers are 'intrusive,' they argue

Summary

(Reuters) - Two former in-house attorneys at Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC have asked a U.S. federal judge to block a demand for their personal phone records sought by Value Drug Co, which is suing Amneal and other generic drugmakers for alleged antitrust violations.

Lawyers Lars Taavola and Ken Cappel, through their counsel, argued in a filing on Dec. 5 in Pennsylvania federal court that pharmaceutical wholesaler Value Drug's subpoena seeking their phone records going back five years was "overbroad" and "intrusive."

Value Drug's lawyers want to explore the scope of communication among lawyers and others who were involved in a series of settlements involving a gout drug that is central to the litigation. The plaintiffs' lawyers argue the two former Amneal attorneys don't have any privacy stake in "highly relevant" business records.

"Phone records are often important to establishing the communications that make an antitrust conspiracy," the plaintiffs' attorneys told the court.

Value Drug last year sued Amneal and several other drugmakers over what it alleged were anticompetitive agreements delaying a generic version of the Colcrys brand gout drug from Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

The suit alleged Takeda, also a defendant, earned about $1 billion "more than it would have had it faced generic competition."

Taavola, now an in-house lawyer at Mallinckrodt Plc, and Cappel, senior counsel at the intellectual property law firm AddyHart, are not defendants in the lawsuit. Value Drug said they were involved in Amneal's settlement discussions in 2015 and 2016 with Takeda.

Taavola and Cappel on Wednesday did not immediately return messages seeking comment, and neither did a Kirkland & Ellis attorney representing them and Amneal. A corporate spokesperson from Amneal was not immediately reached for comment.

The defendant drug companies have denied any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Taavola and Cappel argued that the "vast quantity of data Value Drug seeks in the subpoena" isn't related to the antitrust litigation.

Value Drug is seeking information that is "private, sensitive information reflecting the personal lives" of Taavola and Cappel, Kirkland lawyer Nadia Abramson told the court.

Lawyers for Value Drug said in a filing that Cappel and Taavola do not have "a reasonable expectation of privacy" in the requested phone records.

The records, Value Drug's lawyers said, "will show little more than the dates, time, and duration of at-issue calls and text messages, and generalized location information."

The case is Value Drug Co v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:21-cv-03500.

For Value Drug: Bradley Demuth of Faruqi & Faruqi; Scott Perwin of Kenny Nachwalter

For Takeda: Steven Reed of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Amneal: Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis











