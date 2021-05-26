Valve maker avoids mechanic’s asbestos exposure claims

Chrysotile, or white asbestos, are pictured ready for shipping to customers at the Cana Brava mine and processing plant, owned and operated by SAMA S.A., part of the Brazilian Eternit Group, in Minacu, northern Goias State, January 18, 2013. Cana Brava is the only mine producing chrysotile in Latin America. Picture taken January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES ENVIRONMENT) - GM1E922059I01

May 26, 2021 - Armstrong International Inc. has escaped product liability claims in a suit alleging that a mechanic’s exposure to the company’s asbestos-laden valve components contributed to his mesothelioma and subsequent death.

In re Toy Asbestos, No. 19-cv-325, 2021 WL 2020561 (N.D. Cal. May 20, 2021).

U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the Northern District of California granted the manufacturer summary judgment May 20, saying the evidence failed to prove that Armstrong parts contributed to Thomas Toy Jr.'s asbestos exposure.

Toy and his wife, Agnes, sued Armstrong and more than 40 other companies in the Alameda County Superior Court in 2018, alleging that he was exposed to asbestos and developed mesothelioma from working with or around asbestos-laden products the defendants manufactured or supplied. The defendants later removed the case to federal court based on the federal officer removal statute.

Toy testified that he had worked "exclusively" with Armstrong steam traps while employed as a maintenance machinist at the Treasure Island Naval Station in San Francisco from 1974 to 1980.

He claimed he routinely removed and replaced the manufacturer's steam traps — a type of valve — but did not perform any maintenance on them or work on internal components, according to the judge's order.

Toy alleged that Armstrong was responsible for his exposure to its components, as well as his exposure to third-party products used in combination with its parts.

He died April 23, 2019, and his wife proceeded with the litigation.

Armstrong sought summary judgment in May 2020, arguing that the record failed to demonstrate that Toy was exposed to any asbestos-containing part it manufactured or supplied. It contended that because Toy did not work on internal components of any Armstrong valves, the plaintiffs cannot prove his alleged exposure was attributable to its parts.

Armstrong also claimed that it cannot be held liable for any component parts that it did not manufacture or supply.

Judge Gilliam agreed and granted the motion.

According to the judge's order, Toy claimed he had to remove gaskets to access the Armstrong-manufactured valves he frequently replaced, and once a new valve was in place, he had to scrape asbestos-laden insulation from the gaskets to properly reseal them.

The record, however, lacks direct evidence as to who manufactured the gaskets or insulation Toy handled, Judge Gilliam said.

As such, Toy's alleged exposure came from components external to Armstrong's valves and there is insufficient evidence that Armstrong manufactured the parts at issue, the judge said.

With respect to Toy's third-party parts claims, Judge Gilliam said product manufacturers generally cannot be held strictly liable for injuries another manufacturer's product caused, citing O'Neil v. Crane Co., 53 Cal. 4th 335 (Cal. 2012).

None of the exceptions to that general rule apply here, the judge said.

Benjamin H. Adams of Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP represents Agnes Toy. Attorneys from Low, Ball & Lynch PC and CMBG3 Law LLC represented Armstrong.