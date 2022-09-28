Vans, MSCHF counsel spar in Wavy Baby trademark case

Summary

Judges question whether fashion "parody" can escape trademark claims like more traditional art forms

Ruling that MSCHF's shoes would confuse with Vans' design explored















(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday probed a Brooklyn court decision that blocked an art collective's distorted version of Vans' "Old Skool" sneakers in a trademark lawsuit brought by the shoe maker, questioning whether MSCHF'S work was entitled to protection from infringement charges.

Lawyers for MSCHF Product Studio Inc and the shoe company sparred Wednesday before a three-judge panel at the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals over whether MSCHF's Wavy Baby shoes worked as a parody and whether the shoes would confuse potential customers into thinking Vans was involved with them.

MSCHF is a Brooklyn-based conceptual art collective that specializes in skewering consumer culture.

The studio released its Wavy Baby shoes in collaboration with rapper Tyga in April. The shoes distort Vans' signature Old Skool design with an exaggerated "wavy" structure, including a "cartoonishly" wavy sole.

MSCHF attorney David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton told the 2nd Circuit that the shoes are not intended to be worn for skating like Vans' shoes, "or to be worn at all, other than as a statement." Bernstein said MSCHF's "funhouse mirror" shoes were intended to comment on consumerism and sneaker culture.

U.S. District Judge William Kuntz preliminarily blocked sales of MSCHF's shoes in April, finding Vans was likely to prove that MSCHF's shoes would cause confusion with its trademark-protected design.

Kuntz also said MSCHF's shoes were not constitutionally protected as parody because they failed to convey a satirical message.

But Senior Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs asked Wednesday if Vans' shoes might be the "perfect object of parody to distort" in order to communicate that an "iconic symbol of sneaker culture can be made absurd and useless."

"There may be, certainly, a permissible way to parody the Vans Old Skool where you're not creating source confusion," Vans' attorney Lucy Wheatley of McGuireWoods responded. "But that's not what MSCHF did here."

In a separate case, MSCHF was sued by Nike last year over its "Satan Shoes" collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X — customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers purported to contain a drop of human blood. That case was settled shortly after Nike won a halt to the shoes' sales.

Senior Circuit Judge Denny Chin and Circuit Judge Beth Robinson were also on the panel.

The case is Vans Inc v. MSCHF Product Studio Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1006.

For Vans: Lucy Wheatley of McGuireWoods

For MSCHF: David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.