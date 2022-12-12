Vape retailer Avail loses challenge to denial of FDA approval

Summary

(Reuters) - A seller of flavored liquid used in e-cigarettes has lost its appeal of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refusal to approve its products, the latest in a series of court orders upholding the agency's tightening regulation of the e-cigarette industry.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found that the FDA had acted within its authority as it tackled the "daunting task of ensuring that another generation of Americans does not become addicted to nicotine and tobacco products," rebuffing an appeal from Virginia-based Avail Vapor LLC.

Eric Heyer of Thompson Hine, a lawyer for Avail, declined to comment. The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

E-cigarettes deliver nicotine by vaporizing a liquid, rather than burning tobacco. In 2016, the FDA determined that e-cigarettes were subject to its regulation, like traditional tobacco products, and gave manufacturers until 2020 to apply for approval of e-cigarettes and related products like liquid.

Avail, once a prominent retailer of flavored e-liquids, sought approval for its products in 2020, telling the FDA that they could help smokers quit by switching to e-cigarettes. The company said it had measures in place, including age verification for online sales and limited distribution through specialty shops, that would ensure that its liquids would not be sold to minors.

The FDA denied the application in 2021, saying that the company had not presented long-term studies supporting its claim that its products, which included fruit flavors, were more effective at helping smokers quit than tobacco-flavored liquids, which the agency has said are less appealing to minors. It declined to consider the company's plans to restrict sales.

Avail lost an administrative appeal and then petitioned the 4th Circuit to overrule the agency. The company argued that the FDA had not said it would need long-term studies in 2019 guidance to e-cigarette companies, and pulled a "surprise switcheroo" by demanding them later. It also said the agency was obligated to consider the sales plan.

Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote Monday that Avail "encourages us to neglect the forest for the trees" by focusing on procedural objections rather than the FDA's mandate to protect public health.

Wilkinson was joined by Circuit Judges Diana Gribbon Motz and Albert Diaz.

The FDA has denied more than 55,000 applications from e-cigarette products. Those denials have been previously upheld by the D.C. Circuit, 3rd Circuit and 7th Circuit.

Avail founder James Xu told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in January 2022 that he was unwinding his business because of the failure to obtain FDA approval, but that the company hoped eventually to "start everything afresh."

The case is Avail Vapor LLC v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2077.

For Avail: Eric Heyer of Thompson Hine

For FDA: Antonia Konkoly of the U.S. Department of Justice

